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Tactical headaches for Roberto Mancini? Italy boss reveals two major selection dilemmas ahead of Belgium clash
Waiting game for Italy's starting line-up
Mancini will delay naming his Italy starting XI until Friday morning as the Azzurri prepare to host Belgium. The UEFA Nations League encounter takes place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, kicking off at 19.45 UK time.
Mancini still has two major selection doubts to resolve before finalising his team. Nicolo Zaniolo, Moise Kean and Nicolo Cambiaghi are all competing for a starting berth, with the trio capable of operating on either the right or left flank.
The match marks a highly anticipated return to the touchline for the national team coach. His side face a gruelling Group A campaign that also features heavyweights France and Vincenzo Montella’s Turkiye.
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The search for a quick winning medicine
Mancini returns to a national team in desperate need of a revival following a turbulent period. Having guided Italy to Euro 2020 glory before missing the 2022 World Cup, he controversially walked away from the job in August 2023. Now tasked with rebuilding from the rubble, the returning coach knows that immediate success is crucial to get fans back on board.
"To play well from the start, which won’t be easy considering we’ve had just two days to prepare for this game," Mancini told reporters, as quoted by Football Italia. "This is what international football is like, we have to get things done quickly and get results, that is the only medicine for what ails us."
Discussing his starting XI, Mancini said: "We are pretty close to the starting XI, but there are two doubts. We will decide tomorrow morning. Cambiaghi can play on the right or left, just like Kean and Zaniolo. Sandro Tonali had a slight physical problem when he arrived, but hasn’t felt anything else, so he ought to be fine."
Chasing the Nations League Final Four
The exceptionally short preparation time leaves Italy vulnerable in what is an extremely competitive Nations League group. However, Mancini has set clear and ambitious objectives for his squad as they navigate these difficult upcoming fixtures.
"We hope to reach the Final Four of the Nations League, it’s a strong group and so it won’t be easy, but we’ll try," Mancini added. "I can’t wait to hear the national anthem playing. Many of these players are experienced, and naturally there is pressure, but it’s positive pressure because playing football is their passion and they need to enjoy it."
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Focus on the duel at the Stadio Olimpico
Italy must hit the ground running against a talented Belgium side under the Friday night lights. A positive result in Rome is absolutely essential if the Azzurri are to build momentum for the remainder of the tournament.
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