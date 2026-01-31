AFP
'I'm ready to go to war' - Emotional Roberto De Zerbi speaks out as Marseille plunged into fresh crisis after throwing away win despite Mason Greenwood goal and assist
Marseille crumble in the capital
This latest setback follows a turbulent week for De Zerbi, whose future has been under intense scrutiny. Despite pre-match rumours that the Italian boss might resign or be sacked, he was in the dugout to see his side dominate the first hour. Marseille appeared to be coasting after Greenwood converted a 19th-minute penalty, his 13th goal this season, and then assisted Aubameyang for a second in the 54th minute.
However, the late-game fragility that has recently plagued De Zerbi’s team resurfaced. Jonathan Ikone pulled one back with an 82nd-minute header before goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli conceded a stoppage-time penalty. Ilan Kebbal converted in the 94th minute to secure a point for the hosts. The result leaves Marseille third in Ligue 1, seven points behind leaders Lens. For De Zerbi, who insisted on Friday he has the "strength to stay" despite the club’s "powerlessness" in critical moments, this collapse will only intensify questions regarding his defensive structures and long-term project.
- AFP
De Zerbi issues fiery statement
Speaking to the press after the match, De Zerbi said: "We need to understand that what we’ve done at present is not good enough. Don't worry about me. I'm always ready to go to war. Whether it's tomorrow or today. I started from the bottom, I learned the ropes, I'm used to this, I know how to handle it. It frustrates me because I know we can do better. I'm frustrated because I'm the coach, but we could be playing the Rennes match in 10 minutes, I'll be ready. I don't necessarily tell you everything I think. Not out of disrespect, but because the press conference room isn't the place for it. I say things as they are in the locker room, in the meeting room."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
OM boss on the ropes after dire week
De Zerbi’s tenure at Marseille has reached a boiling point following their disappointing Champions League exit on Wednesday. Reports surfaced that the Italian had offered his resignation following the 3-0 defeat to Club Brugge left the club second-bottom of the league phase in Europe’s elite competition. Sporting director Medhi Benatia described the performance as a "professional foul," further fueling speculation about De Zerbi's departure.
Despite the offer to walk away, he has since clarified that he has the "strength to stay" for several more seasons following talks with club president Pablo Longoria. While the board has publicly backed him, the internal friction, particularly surrounding the inconsistent form of key players, suggests his long-term future remains a subject of intense scrutiny. This is not the first time De Zerbi has used the threat of resignation to challenge his squad; in November 2024, he famously told the media, "If the problem is me, I am ready to leave" after a home loss to Auxerre.
- AFP
PSG test awaits under-fire De Zerbi
The Marseille boss is now preparing what could be a season-defining week with European ambitions extinguished, domestic silverware represents his only path to immediate redemption as his side hosts Stade Rennais in a critical French Cup round of 16 clash. And the stakes are even higher next weekend when Marseille travel to the Parc des Princes for the derby clash with Paris Saint-Germain. A heavy defeat against their bitter rivals could make De Zerbi's position untenable, leaving him little room for error.
Advertisement