Roberto De Zerbi clarifies Marseille future after reportedly handing in resignation following Champions League exit

Ahead of Marseille's Ligue 1 trip to Paris FC on Saturday, De Zerbi said he is staying put at the south coast club. He also spoke with club president Pablo Longoria and Benatia to find the "best solution" going forward.

He said via RMC Sport: "Nothing special. We lost an important match. We're coming out of the Champions League. We have to try to understand. Pablo Longoria and Medhi Benatia, we spoke last night. We got together to try to find the best possible solution. This match is also partly my fault. We will do everything to get back on track. I'm still here.

"We don't make amends for the results but for the game. For the first question, I strongly wanted to come to Marseille. It's the truth. There is also the share of responsibility. I was taught to take responsibility for things. I say to you, at the club, we played a bad game, that's all. I don't know if I'm the ideal coach for OM. From the point of view of results, we did some good things. But there is this lack of consistency.

"Otherwise, my players have always followed me. Yesterday I spoke to 7-8 players. I've always had a great relationship with my players. I continue to defend my players. There is no friction."