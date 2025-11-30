Tom Bellwood

Tom Bellwood

News writer & editor

Bio: For the last 17 years I have worked in sports publishing and broadcast at MailOnline Sport and, more recently, talkSPORT. I've been lucky enough to cover World Cup finals, Champions League finals, plus hundreds of Premier League and EFL matches. My experience isn't confined to football, I've also covered British and Irish Lions tours, England Test cricket and much more. 

My Football Story: I took the 123 bus from South Woodford to Tottenham, jumped off at Bruce Grove and then took the long walk up the High Road to the old White Hart Lane. The noise coming from inside the many pubs, the smell of food stalls lining the street and walking out on the Paxton Road terrace for the first time are memories that will stay with me forever. I was hooked. It cost me £1.20 to get in that day (it was 1989, football was cheap back then), but we lost 2-1 to Derby County. I was devastated and the high/low, joy/pain relationship with Spurs has changed very little since. 

Areas of Expertise: 

  • Expert football opinion and analysis.
  • Premier League and Champions League match reaction.
  • Breaking news. 

Favourite Football Memory: 'Is Gascoigne going to have a crack? He is you know... Oh I say, brilliant, that is School Boy's Own stuff,' Barry Davies' commentary was almost as good as Gazza's free-kick against Arsenal in the 1991 FA Cup semi-final. The old Wembley Stadium was hosting its first semi, Spurs were about to go bankrupt off the field, north London rivals Arsenal looked set for a famous league and cup Double on it. But Gazza was in his pomp, unstoppable that day, I still get goosebumps when I watch that goal now. 

Articles by Tom Bellwood
  1. FBL-WC-2026-ASIA-QUALIFIERS-IRN-UZBAFP
    IranWorld Cup

    Iran confirm plans to boycott 2026 World Cup draw

    Iran has announced they will boycott the event in Washington next month due to the U.S. denying visas to several members of its delegation, but will not withdraw from the World Cup itself, at this time. The U.S. has long-standing, strict visa restrictions on citizens from certain countries, including Iran, for claimed political and security reasons.

  6. Crystal Palace FC v AZ Alkmaar - UEFA Conference League 2025/26 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
    M. GuehiLiverpool

    Atletico ready to enter Guehi race

    Liverpool face stiff competition from Atletico Madrid if they are to finally complete the signing of Crystal Place captain Marc Guehi after narrowly missing out on landing him in the summer. The Reds’ couldn’t complete one of their top transfer targets because the Eagles failed to find a replacement on deadline day and now Arne Slot’s side have another massive name to capture Guehi, who has declined the offer of a new contract at Selhurst Park.

  8. FC Bayern München v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
    C. PalmerChelsea

    Palmer to miss World Cup 2026?! England drop selection hint

    Cole Palmer has missed recent national team call-ups due to a persistent groin injury and a fractured toe, hampering his involvement in England's 2026 World Cup planning. And there's more bad news for the Chelsea star as his absence from the official 2026 England calendar has caused some media speculation, with some fans worrying it is a "major hint" he could miss the World Cup.

  1. Jurgen KloppGetty Images Sport
    J. KloppA. Slot

    'Slot has to watch out' - Klopp tipped for sensational return

    The pressure is really ramping up on Liverpool boss Arne Slot after losing nine of the last 12 matches and now the Dutchman has been warned former boss Jurgen Klopp could be ready and poised to return to the Anfield dugout. It's been claimed Klopp and would be carried "shoulder high" by Reds fans who are desperate for the team's current disastrous run to finally come to an end.

  2. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Under-17sGetty
    C. RonaldoAl Nassr FC

    Ronaldo sends message as Portugal win first Under-17 World Cup

    Portugal secured their first-ever Under-17 World Cup title courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Austria in the final in Qatar on Thursday and Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the greatest Portuguese player of all time was first in line to offer his congratulations with a simple but very effective message to his huge audience of 668 million followers on Instagram.

  3. Real Betis Balompie v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
    AntonyReal Betis

    'Hard to sleep' - Man Utd flop Antony speaks out after being sent off

    Antony has revealed the anguish he is suffering in the wake of being sent off at the weekend is causing him sleepless nights. The ex-Manchester United winger was given his marching orders after an acrobatic overhead kick attempt saw his boot accidentally connect with the face of a Girona player and, after a VAR review, he was shown a straight red. The sending off means he'll miss a derby date with Sevilla next time out for Betis.

  4. TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-PSVAFP
    A. SlotF. Wirtz

    Liverpool offer injury updates on Wirtz, Ekitike and Alisson

    Beleaguered Liverpool boss Arne Slot has finally been able to share some good news with an injury update on three key players ahead of the Premier League clash with West Ham. The Reds have lost nine of their last 12 games, putting Slot under massive pressure, but the Dutchman has delivered positive updates on key stars Florian Wirtz, Allison and Hugo Ekitike.

  5. FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-NICE-MARSEILLEAFP
    M. GreenwoodMarseille

    'Hopefully he gets that call' - Greenwood backed for England return

    An unlikely England recall isn’t out of the question for controversial Marseille star Mason Greenwood, according to one of his team-mates, who has vowed to do all he can to help the former Manchester United winger back into the Three Lions reckoning. Greenwood has been in prolific form for the Ligue 1 side again this season and is believed to be keen on return to the England squad.

  9. Liverpool FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
    C. GakpoLiverpool

    Gakpo reveals Liverpool talks after 'embarrassment' of Forest loss

    Liverpool's misfiring squad held forthright talks in a bid to end the dreadful run of form following the shock 3-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest last weekend. The Premier League champions are floundering in the league and face a mountain of worrying injuries, while high-profile summer signings have failed to integrate into the team, and Reds forward Cody Gakpo has revealed details of the players' candid conversation.

Older