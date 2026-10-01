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Grafica Carlos Augusto Inter 2025 26 desktopCalciomercato
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Riso: "Frattesi in Milan was drained and sad. I’m f****** angry with Inter over Carlos Augusto"

Transfers
Inter
C. Augusto
D. Frattesi

Beppe Riso, one of Italy's best-known agents, appeared on Marco Nosotti's YouTube format 'Colpi da Maestro' at the end of August. Among the topics he discussed was Frattesi's future: "The move to Lazio came about because, by playing so little, he could no longer stay at Inter. He is a lad with an incredible heart and enormous passion. I didn't see him as happy; I saw him as sad and flat. A few windows earlier we tried to do something, but Inter did not want to part with him. This year he arrived at Lazio; he could have gone to another club but he chose this, he needed to feel like a leading figure again. I consider Lotito a genius but it is never easy to work with him, it is very complicated. Everyone talks about the financial side, but to see one of my clients with that smile I would pay out of my own pocket."


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  • Carlos Augusto and his relationship with Inter

    After the chat, Riso is asked to rank his transfer deals from first to tenth and, when Carlos Augusto's name is put to him, he replies with a smile: "I'm putting him in tenth place because I'm p***** off with Inter. But they already know that".

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