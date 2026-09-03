Rios stuck with futsal until he was 18, when it became his unlikely route into professional football, the opposite of everything he had first mapped out.

The turning point came in 2018. Colombia's under-20 futsal side travelled to Brazil for a friendly tournament, and Rios put his ability and potential on full display, catching the eye of every observer in the building.

Flamengo saw enough. The Brazilian club called Rios up for a trial period before signing him officially.

Everything changed for Richard Rios in that moment. His futsal career ended, yet its influence has stayed with him to this day, by his own admission.

Rios told the official website of FIFA: "Most of what I do on the pitch stems from futsal, whether it's putting my foot on the ball, control, possession, dealing with one-against-one situations, or executing one-twos."

"I can think faster than others in tight spaces, and I believe football involves a lot of that. These small battles may be the things you have to master in order to win the match," he added.