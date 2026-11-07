Rice's condition revealed: Arteta on the VAR controversy: I don't want to lie

Arteta said: "I haven't seen the incident again, and I don't want to lie to you. I was surprised by the decision, because Benjamin was telling me, when the referee was called to review the screen, that it was a clear penalty. I've now learned that they decided not to award it because Kai was in an offside position at the start of the play. I don't know the explanation for the decision, and I'm sure they'll clarify it so that we understand what happened."

He continued: "The decision seems confusing. Even here we can't determine whether the offside affects the awarding of the penalty or not."

Then came the question: "Do you still understand all the rules as a manager, or have they become this confusing?" His reply: "I don't know. First I need to understand the decision, and to know which rule takes precedence over the other in the process of making it, and then I can answer."

He went on: "I think he was offside, but the law seems to say that it doesn't matter." Asked once more whether that meant he wasn't offside, Arteta simply shrugged his shoulders.

Read also: "Mourinho was the best": Gerrard warns Carrick about Aston Villa