Revealed: Real Madrid’s stance on Endrick loan or permanent transfer - with Brazilian wonderkid lined up for two roles

Endrick will return to Madrid this summer, after completing a half‑season loan spell at Lyon. There will be no further loans, and a sale is not being considered. Madrid have already informed Endrick of their plans for him - and he’s thrilled. He now feels he’s in a stronger position than ever to fulfil his dream of succeeding at the Liga giants.

According to AS, Madrid’s commitment to Endrick is absolute: the club wants him to have the prominence he has so far been unable to enjoy. Earlier this season, Xabi Alonso chose to place his faith in homegrown forward Gonzalo García, leading Madrid’s then-head coach to push Endrick aside. At that point, both player and club agreed that a loan was the best option. They chose Lyon - and got it right. Endrick is set to go to the World Cup with Brazil, before returning to Madrid with greater status in the first-team setup. The decision has been made.