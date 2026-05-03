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Revealed: Real Madrid’s stance on Endrick loan or permanent transfer - with Brazilian wonderkid lined up for two roles
No more loans for Brazilian starlet
Endrick will return to Madrid this summer, after completing a half‑season loan spell at Lyon. There will be no further loans, and a sale is not being considered. Madrid have already informed Endrick of their plans for him - and he’s thrilled. He now feels he’s in a stronger position than ever to fulfil his dream of succeeding at the Liga giants.
According to AS, Madrid’s commitment to Endrick is absolute: the club wants him to have the prominence he has so far been unable to enjoy. Earlier this season, Xabi Alonso chose to place his faith in homegrown forward Gonzalo García, leading Madrid’s then-head coach to push Endrick aside. At that point, both player and club agreed that a loan was the best option. They chose Lyon - and got it right. Endrick is set to go to the World Cup with Brazil, before returning to Madrid with greater status in the first-team setup. The decision has been made.
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Versatility and a path to the starting XI
What Endrick has done in France - seven goals and six assists in 17 matches - serves as a powerful endorsement for the Brazilian, who will now definitively have the place he deserves in the Madrid squad. His form under Lyon head coach Paulo Fonseca has proven that he is ready for the rigours of European football at the highest level.
At Lyon, he has amply demonstrated his abilities on the right wing, opening the door to a starting role alongside Kylian Mbappe and Vinícius Junior in a three-man attacking line in the Spanish capital. To claim that spot, however, he will have to compete with Rodrygo Goes, who will have returned from his knee injury and is under contract until 2028, plus Brahim Díaz and Franco Mastantuono.
Providing cover for Kylian Mbappe
In any case, Madrid also see Endrick as a high‑level backup option for Mbappe. Beyond the chance to play out wide, Endrick is set to be the club’s chief understudy at No. 9, behind the French star. This dual role ensures he will receive the minutes necessary to continue his development whilst providing vital depth to the squad.
The tactical flexibility provided by the youngster is viewed as a major asset by the club hierarchy. Whether leading the line or cutting in from the flanks, the Brazilian's goal-scoring instinct and creative output are expected to take the pressure off the established stars during a grueling domestic and European campaign.
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Protecting the $90 million investment
Los Merengues are also protecting the major financial investment they have made in Endrick, purchased from Palmeiras in summer 2022 (although the deal only became official once he turned 18 in July 2024). Since then, the club has committed around $90 million (£78m/$106m) to the teenager’s signing, combining his transfer fee (worth up to $70 million), the player’s salary, and various commissions. A new horizon is now opening up for Endrick. After proving what he can do at Lyon, he heads into an exciting World Cup where he is expected to get minutes and could emerge significantly strengthened.