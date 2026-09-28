British investment firm Sparta Capital, in partnership with American company Park Bench, have bought Bordeaux "for one euro", according to L'Équipe.

The French newspaper revealed the deal, as reported by Brazilian website O Globo: "The deal was confirmed at the end of July, and aims to restructure the French club, which is facing a severe financial crisis and was threatened with bankruptcy."

Bordeaux owner since 2021, businessman Gérard Lopez gave up his controlling stake to smooth the sale. He also waived a purchase clause worth 12 million euros.

Control now passes to Sparta Capital, led by former AC Milan adviser Frank Touil. Park Bench belongs to Britain's James Bord, an investor in football in both Scotland and Spain.