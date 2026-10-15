Claudio Lotito, the Lazio president, has recalled carrying two guns for years after threats from the club's ultras: "For quite a long time I went around armed with two guns, one in front and one behind, an automatic and a Smith & Wesson. One of them even came in useful once; it saved me."





According to Repubblica, Lotito has described his long battle with the most violent sections of the club's support. At the opening of a shop in Montesacro, he could not leave until riot police intervened. He warned: "Now the same situation has arisen again, and I’ll tell you why."



