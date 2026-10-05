Georgios Donis has his big chance to put the Saudi national team back on the winners' podium after steering them into the final. He also knows that simply reaching this stage won't satisfy fans who are desperate for the title.

Home soil raises the stakes. Playing in front of their own supporters lifts expectations, and it means any result other than lifting the trophy will sting all the more.

Donis must also manage the physical and technical pressure around the game, particularly after Saudi Arabia's clash with Qatar went to 120 minutes and was settled on penalties.

What happened in 2019 is now in the past. Football is handing the Saudi national team a fresh chance to wipe out that memory by beating the UAE for the title, in a match different in its details, its atmosphere and its calculations.

Saudi Arabia have reached the final for the first time since the 2019 edition. The UAE stand in their way, and the fans want the "Al-Inma" stadium to deliver a different ending to a story that began years ago and finished in heartbreak in Qatar.

Caught between the shadow of Renard and the memories of that 2019 final, Saudi Arabia go into tomorrow's game knowing history isn't erased with words. It takes a fresh victory, one that adds a cup to the national team's cabinets and gives the Saudi faithful a moment they've waited a long time for.