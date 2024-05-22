Relebohile Mofokeng, Shandre Campbell and the 10 best young players making their mark in the PSL

Here, GOAL zooms into the best youngsters in the PSL and ranks them according to their performances as the 2023/24 season nears its end.

This season the Premier Soccer League has been blessed with outstanding youngsters with some of them assuming senior player roles in the infant stages of their careers.

Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng, is one such example as the talented 19-year-old midfielder has emerged as a shining star for the Buccaneers, demonstrating remarkable growth since his breakthrough into the senior team towards the end of the previous season.

Mofokeng's swift adaptation to the demands of professional football has made him an indispensable asset in the Sea Robbers’ campaign as they look to reclaim their spot in the prestigious Caf Champions League.

The teenagers' impressive performances caught the eye of scouts from the English Premier League, earning him a trial with Wolverhampton Wanderers early in the current season, a testament to his burgeoning reputation.