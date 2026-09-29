Daniele Orsato, Serie A referees' chief, admitted to seven mistakes in the first part of the season during a meeting with the media at the IBC in Lissone: five in the league and two in the Coppa Italia.
Referees, Orsato admits seven errors, five in Serie A and two in the Coppa Italia: here is the list
Five mistakes in the league
In three cases, Serie A officials missed penalties and VAR should have stepped in after the referee failed to act: in Torino v AC Milan it was a handball by Vlasic in the box, in Fiorentina v Frosinone Dragusin's challenge on Monterisi should have been given, while in Juventus v Atalanta Kalulu's hold on Rowe should have been punished.
Two red cards were also missing in the league: Caqueret should have been sent off for the challenge on Britschgi in Como v Parma, and so should Jimenez for a blow on Bracaglia, again in Fiorentina v Frosinone.
Two mistakes in the Coppa Italia
Two mistakes in the Coppa Italia as well: a penalty was missed in Fiorentina-Pisa for Caracciolo's shirt-pull on Pellegrino, while the penalty for Lucchesi's handball in Torino-Monza should not have been overturned after VAR intervened because it was an on-field decision.
Other controversial cases
Other controversial incidents, however, were not deemed errors by the refereeing chief: for example, De Bruyne-Vazquez in Genoa-Napoli, the "collision" between De Winter and Kolo Muani before Cisse's goal in Juventus-Milan, and the alleged handball by Lobotka in Inter-Napoli, never confirmed by the cameras.
Statistics
Finally, the meeting also received statistics on the new refereeing approach: effective playing time has risen to 59'24'' (+5'53'' compared to last year), while fouls (from 26 to 22.74), penalties (just 5 in 5 rounds, the lowest number in all of Europe), bookings (from 3.63 to 3.22) and sendings-off (from 0.18 to 0.04) have all fallen
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