Referees, Orsato admits seven errors, five in Serie A and two in the Coppa Italia: here is the list

In three cases, Serie A officials missed penalties and VAR should have stepped in after the referee failed to act: in Torino v AC Milan it was a handball by Vlasic in the box, in Fiorentina v Frosinone Dragusin's challenge on Monterisi should have been given, while in Juventus v Atalanta Kalulu's hold on Rowe should have been punished.





Two red cards were also missing in the league: Caqueret should have been sent off for the challenge on Britschgi in Como v Parma, and so should Jimenez for a blow on Bracaglia, again in Fiorentina v Frosinone.