Serie A 2026/2027 is undergoing a real technical revolution in officiating. The switch from Rocchi's management to that of Daniele Orsato has brought a completely different refereeing approach from the past, which is why there was huge anticipation for today's meeting between the refereeing chiefs and the managers of the 20 Serie A clubs.

At Lissone, the atmosphere was one of calm discussion, with the team led by the appointing official admitting some mistakes made during this first part of the season.