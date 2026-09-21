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Emanuele Tramacere
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Referees-coaches meeting: the absentees and the "VAR-worthy" cases, Rowe-Kalulu and the other errors admitted by Orsato

Serie A
Monza
Sassuolo
Udinese
Cagliari
Roma
Inter
Bologna
Torino
Venezia
Lazio
Fiorentina
SSC Napoli
Parma Calcio 1913
Genoa
Frosinone
Como
Juventus
Atalanta
AC Milan
Lecce

First face-to-face meeting between the refereeing world and that of the Serie A clubs

Serie A 2026/2027 is undergoing a real technical revolution in officiating. The switch from Rocchi's management to that of Daniele Orsato has brought a completely different refereeing approach from the past, which is why there was huge anticipation for today's meeting between the refereeing chiefs and the managers of the 20 Serie A clubs.

At Lissone, the atmosphere was one of calm discussion, with the team led by the appointing official admitting some mistakes made during this first part of the season.

  • The absent managers

    Not all 20 Serie A managers attended the meeting, but those who could not make it sent their assistant instead.

    Among the absentees, Panorama reports, the most notable were certainly Gian Piero Gasperini, Maurizio Sarri and Massimiliano Allegri, as well as Massimiliano Alvini and Eusebio Di Francesco.

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  • VAR is not switched off, but...

    Orsato reassured everyone present that "VAR is not switched off", but stressed that the officials in Lissone will step in only for clear and obvious errors on the pitch, with no intention of revisiting borderline incidents or those the referee has already judged in full view on the pitch.

  • Rowe-Kalulu and the other mistakes

    Orsato therefore admitted his officials have made some mistakes so far. Kalulu’s pull on Rowe should have been a penalty, and so should Caracciolo’s on Pellegrino in the Coppa Italia between Fiorentina and Pisa.

    In Fiorentina-Frosinone, Alex Jimenez should have been sent off, while Vlasic’s handball in Torino-Milan should have been a penalty. Caqueret’s challenge on Britschgi in Como-Parma should also have been a red card.

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  • The on-field cases

    Finally, Orsato confirmed that in several marginal cases the right call was to stick with the on-field decision, as with De Bruyne's push in the move for Napoli's goal against Genoa or the Heggem-Oristanio collision in Bologna v Torino. In these cases, the refereeing team will never ask for VAR intervention.