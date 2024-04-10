Sundowns, Badi, MkhabelaGOAL
Seth Willis

'Ref-lodi Sundowns' - Controversial calls favouring Masandawana but opponents suffer dire consequences

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCFEATURESCape Town SpursYoung AfricansCAF Champions LeagueKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesSwallows FCRhulani MokwenaLucas RibeiroStephane Aziz Ki

GOAL takes a look at instances from which Masandawana have benefited from poor officiating this season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Masandawana have recorded controversial wins severally
  • Poor officiating has favoured them on some instances
  • Five matches that Downs have not won 'fairly'

Editors' Picks