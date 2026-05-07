Raphinha rages over transfer 'lies' as Barcelona star claims 'people don't like seeing me here'

Raphinha has expressed his deep frustration with the constant cloud of uncertainty surrounding his place at the Camp Nou. The former Leeds United man feels he has been unfairly targeted by reports suggesting he is surplus to requirements or looking for a way out of the club.

Speaking to ESPN, the 29-year-old did not hold back when asked about the rumours. "Since I arrived at Barcelona, since the first day there has been speculation that I am going to leave this club. I think people don't like seeing me here very much. Especially the press... there is one person there who only tells lies."