Andrea Ranocchia, the former Inter defender and current pundit, has reflected on comments made last week by Gleison Bremer, the current Juventus captain, after the defeat to Lazio. Speaking on Sportmediaset, as reported by TuttoJuve.com, he said: "Carnevali's comments can cause concern, while Spalletti's comments are right," before adding: "For me, the comments hardest to swallow, and the most worrying for the manager, are Bremer's."
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Ranocchia: “Bremer has sent a terrible signal to the Juventus dressing room”
Ranocchia adds: "From inside the dressing room, a player like Bremer attacking the dressing room... for me, those... but you’re saying it publicly, and a player like him cannot say those things publicly. You have to say them in the dressing room, and that is a terrible sign for a dressing room."
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