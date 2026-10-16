"I owe most of my development to the manager. I was coming off a season in which I'd been shit," said the player born in 2004, as reported by TMW. "Thanks to him, I'm improving considerably. I can only thank him."





"What do I say to the fantasy football managers who believed in you at the start of the year? I thank them for their faith."





He also told SKY: "The third was the best. It's a wonderful feeling to score my first hat-trick as a professional. I got everyone to sign the ball."



