Jose Riveiro, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Patrick Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando PiratesGOAL GFX
Celine Abrahams

Race for PSL runner-up spot going down to the wire! - What Orlando Pirates need to learn from their Caf Champions League pursuit

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesFEATURESJose RiveiroTshegofatso John MabasaPatrick MaswanganyiRelebohile MofokengTS Galaxy vs Orlando PiratesTS GalaxyOrlando Pirates vs SuperSport UnitedSuperSport United

The Buccaneers’ six-match winning league streak came to an end with a bitter 1-0 defeat to Richards Bay on Saturday evening.

The loss, unfortunately, dashed coach Jose Riveiro’s aspirations of overtaking Stellenbosch to claim second place in the Premier Soccer League standings and take the upper hand in their fight to secure a spot in the Caf Champions League ahead of next season.

Instead, the Sea Robbers find themselves stagnant in third place, edging towards securing a spot in the Caf Confederation Cup competition. 

However, with Pirates keen on returning to the top-flight continental competition to pursue a second star on their badge, GOAL examines the team's shortcomings this season.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks