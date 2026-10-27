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Pulisic renews his contract with AC Milan: deal until 2031

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AC Milan

Agreement on a contract extension until 2031: the American is the face of Cardinale’s project.

Chritian Pulisic wants to stay at AC Milan. In recent hours, AC Milan and the American's entourage have reached an agreement in principle to extend his contract until 2031. Gerry Cardinale, a fellow American, wants to make Pulisic the symbol of his project, and his wishes have proved crucial. The former Chelsea player is one of the squad's most important members and recently said he wanted to keep playing for AC Milan.

  • The details

    Christian Pulisic is set to extend his stay at Milan. AC Milan have reached an agreement in principle to extend the American's contract until 2031 and expect to formalise the deal in the coming days.

    For AC Milan, the long-awaited extension would tie down one of their key attacking players. It also follows Pulisic's return to scoring: the 1998-born player broke the deadlock in the weekend's match against Udinese.


  • The choice

    Now it's Adrien Rabiot's turn: he will extend his contract until 2030. Pulisic has decided to sign because he believes in AC Milan's project. He will also receive an adjustment to his salary that will make him one of AC Milan's highest-paid players. Sky report there is faith in the Amorim project. Pulisic's contract was due to expire in 2027, but AC Milan had already made clear they wanted to extend it until 2028. He will now stay until at least 2031 and become a symbol of AC Milan.

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28 Oct 2026

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