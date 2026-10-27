Christian Pulisic is set to extend his stay at Milan. AC Milan have reached an agreement in principle to extend the American's contract until 2031 and expect to formalise the deal in the coming days.

For AC Milan, the long-awaited extension would tie down one of their key attacking players. It also follows Pulisic's return to scoring: the 1998-born player broke the deadlock in the weekend's match against Udinese.



