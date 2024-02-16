PSL Resumes: Title race, Soweto Giants to bounce back and the heated relegation battle

Anticipation is building as the Premier Soccer League prepares for a highly competitive second half of the season.

As the competition reaches its zenith, teams are preparing for an exciting second half where the stakes are raised to unprecedented levels.

Clubs are determined to secure crucial points to stay in contention with log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

While some aim for top positions in the table, others are locked in a desperate struggle to avoid relegation and maintain their PSL status.

GOAL takes a retrospective look at the events of the first half of the campaign, while also exploring the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.