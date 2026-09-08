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PSG star Ousmane Dembele makes bold Ballon d'Or claim and snubs Lamine Yamal from top three
Dembele backs PSG dominance for Golden Ball
In a revealing discussion regarding the future of the game's top individual honors, Dembele has dismissed the notion that the upcoming race for the Ballon d'Or is a wide-open contest. While many pundits have pointed toward a variety of candidates following a summer of major international tournaments, Dembele is looking no further than his own dressing room in the French capital.
Dembele is the winner of that individual award in world football in 2025. Speaking to France Football about the identity of the next winner, the French international was unequivocal in his stance. "I don’t think this trophy is in doubt. I think it will stay in the hands of a Paris Saint-Germain player," Dembele stated,
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Snubbing the youngsters and established stars
Perhaps most surprising was Dembele's refusal to include teenage sensation Yamal in his immediate top three, despite the Spaniard's meteoric rise at Barcelona and his crucial role in Spain’s recent success. While he acknowledged the youngster's talent, he placed others ahead of him in the pecking order.
When pushed to provide a definitive list of his favorites, the PSG winger offered a mix of names that spanned across the continent's top divisions. Dembele explained his logic by saying: "My top 3? All mixed up: Kvara (Khvicha Kvaratskhelia), Harry Kane, who had a very, very good season, and I think Kylian Mbappe. Me? Oh no, I never put myself in things like that. I never vote for myself."
Highlighting the unsung heroes of the Parc des Princes
While the Ballon d'Or often favors goalscorers and flashy attackers, the Frenchman pointed toward the consistency of his teammates who often fly under the radar. He specifically mentioned the established stars who have helped maintain PSG's status as a European powerhouse, suggesting that the voters should look closely at the tactical foundations of Luis Enrique's side rather than just the highlights reel.
The winger went on to name-check several players who he feels have been overlooked by the wider sporting press. He noted: "After that, there are still plenty. Michael Olise could be in it because he had an incredible season. He was the best player in the Bundesliga. Lamine Yamal too. Fabian Ruiz, [Willian] Pacho... We forget that one, Pacho. I hope we don't forget him this year, because he deserves it."
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London calling for the 70th anniversary
The race for the trophy is reaching its climax as the football world prepares for a historic celebration. The 70th edition of the prestigious award ceremony will take place on 26 October in London, marking the first time the event has been held in the English capital. This venue choice serves as a tribute to the inaugural winner, Sir Stanley Matthews, as the award continues to expand its global reach under France Football.
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