Jürgen Klopp took centre stage in Amsterdam on his first outing as head coach of the German national team. Die Mannschaft, facing a Netherlands side led by Xavi, drew 1-1 in the UEFA Nations League.

Foot Mercato reported that Klopp set his team up in a 4-2-3-1, with seven players who had featured at the 2026 World Cup. The defenders Braun, Schlotterbeck and Tah started, along with the midfielders Kimmich, Nmecha and Amiri and the forward Kai Havertz.

At the back, new arrival Trout took the right-back berth. Schade and Karim Adeyemi got the nod on the wings, and Ter Stegen returned in goal.

Klopp's start almost soured when Virgil van Dijk scored after a quarter of an hour, but VAR ultimately came to the Germans' rescue.

Moments later, Havertz went down after a clash with Quinten Timber in the 30th minute and had to be replaced by Younes Bentaleb.

That was a painful blow. Even so, it did not stop Klopp's side from taking the lead. Felix Nmecha struck in the 32nd minute, and the four-time world champions looked set for victory, only for Cody Gakpo to floor them in stoppage time. His 92nd-minute equaliser made it 1-1.

Frustrating stuff, and it let Greece pull clear at the top of the second group in the first tier. Back in Germany, though, the result sparked no real controversy. Quite the opposite.