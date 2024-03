The South Africa national team play for the first time since the Africa Cup of Nations tournament and would want to pick up from where they left off.

Bafana Bafana prepare for the resumption of the 2026 Fifa World qualifiers with two international friendly matches against Andorra and Algeria.

They take on Andorra on Thursday at 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba in the first friendly match.

GOAL predicts how Bafana coach Hugo Broos could select his men for Thursday's game.