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When will Cristiano Ronaldo return? Al-Nassr share injury update on Portugal superstar
Jesus confirms return date for star duo
Speaking to the media after beating Al-Khaleej, Jesus confirmed that fans will have to wait a little longer to see the pair back on the pitch. "Ronaldo and Mane should return after the international break. Everyone knows that they are great players, they will be out for a while. Mane felt pain a few days ago and we decided to leave him out, he will be fit after the break," the coach explained.
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Managing the squad amid the title race
The Riyadh-based club are currently without the two superstars at a crucial point in the season. Al-Nassr currently sit at the summit of the Saudi Pro League with 67 points, holding a three-point lead over rivals Al Hilal. With the league set to resume in early April, Jesus is focused on ensuring his primary goal scorers are at 100% for the final stretch of the campaign.
The Portuguese tactician admitted that the upcoming pause for the international break is bittersweet given his team's scintillating form. "A victory against a good team. We have eight finals to be champions. Unfortunately for us, the league is going to stop when we are at our best and achieving results," Jesus remarked, highlighting the momentum his side has built.
Felix reaches 'historic' heights
In the absence of Ronaldo, fellow Portuguese international Joao Felix took centre stage, netting a double in the 5-0 rout to bring his season tally to an impressive 21 goals. Jesus was quick to praise the forward's resurgence and statistical output since moving to the Saudi top flight, noting that the player is reaching levels he never touched in European domestic football.
"Joao Felix has reached historic numbers that he had never achieved at the clubs he played for," Jesus told reporters. "This demonstrates that there is a different individual work, in addition to great teamwork." The manager's comments suggest that the specific training regime at Al-Nassr has allowed the former Atletico Madrid man to unlock his full clinical potential
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What's next for Al-Nassr?
The return of key figures such as Ronaldo and Mané will be crucial for Al-Nassr. Ronaldo's leadership and experience, combined with Mané's pace and attacking threat, could prove decisive as Al-Nassr navigate the final eight matches of the campaign when the league resumes in April.
Al-Nassr will begin this crucial phase with what appears to be a relatively straightforward fixture on paper, as they host bottom-of-the-table side Al-Najma in the Saudi Pro League.
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