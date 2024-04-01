Pitso Mosimane’s Abha Club faces gruelling battle for survival against five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr FC

The esteemed South African coach faces yet another challenge on Tuesday, navigating through unfamiliar terrain.

This match pits two teams at opposite poles of the Saudi Arabia Pro League against each other at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium.

While Mosimane's team aims to climb out of the relegation zone, the visitors strive to narrow the gap to league leaders Al-Hilal by nine points, maintaining their slim title hopes.

GOAL explores this highly anticipated match for Mzansi's esteemed coach, as he persists in his efforts to safeguard Abha's position in the top tier and the potential repercussions should he fall short of his objective.