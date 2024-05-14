Siyabonga Ngezana GFXGOAL
Sthembiso Nkabinde

Perhaps not quite 'like Maradona' but former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana has been a top signing for FCSB and silenced his doubters

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender has hogged all the spotlight this week after clinching his maiden league title with Romanian outfit FSCB.

Ngezana’s side finished the 2023/24 season at the summit of the SuperLiga table with 64 points from 30 outings, ending their nine-year wait for the league title.

It was the Sebokeng-born defender’s first league title in his career after enduring a trophyless spell at Chiefs, who are still toiling to end their near decade-long trophy drought.

Ngezana has been a massive hit in Romania and looks destined for bigger and better things should he maintain his form between now and the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has been such a hit that FCSB boss, the outspoken Gigi Becali, has even likened his transfer to that of legendary Argentine, Diego Maradona.

While the comparison might be a reach, GOAL looks at how the Chiefs academy graduate has managed to turn doubters into believers and why his move to Romania was a master stroke.

