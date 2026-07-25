Rodri is the great jewel Real Madrid want to land as they wrap up a revolutionary transfer window, desperate to end two consecutive seasons without a single trophy.

According to the newspaper "Sport", the Manchester City star has gone from a player who drew positive reports inside the Merengues to a top priority, all after being crowned World Cup champion.

Several circumstances are pushing the deal in the right direction. Only the signature on the contract remains to conclude negotiations between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The Spain captain wants to come home. He considers Madrid the best possible destination for him.

For Florentino Perez, the deal carried some awkwardness. Rodri, whom the Real Madrid president had long admired, was one of the electoral cards played by Enrique Riquelme, his rival in the club's presidential elections.

Those in favour of signing him soon turned into a consensus within Valdebebas, where coach Jose Mourinho also gave his approval for the deal to be completed.