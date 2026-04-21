'Pep is the man for the job' - Guardiola backed to oversee 'radical change' for Italy national team by Leonardo Bonucci

Bonucci has proposed an ambitious solution to Italy’s ongoing international struggles, naming Guardiola as the man to spark a "radical change". Speaking at the Laureus World Sports Awards, the former Juventus captain suggested that the Manchester City manager possesses the tactical brilliance required to restore the nation to its former glories.

The Azzurri have endured a turbulent period in recent years, failing to qualify for the World Cup for the third time in a row. While the triumph at Euro 2020 provided a temporary high, a lack of consistency and structural issues have left the four-time world champions searching for a fresh identity under the next generation of leadership.