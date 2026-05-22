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Pep Guardiola to coach Cristiano Ronaldo?! Jorge Jesus claims Man City boss should be 'proud' to replace him at Al-Nassr as he confirms exit after Saudi Pro League success
Jesus responds to Guardiola rumours after Al-Nassr exit
Jesus has confirmed he is leaving Al-Nassr following their Saudi Pro League triumph this week. His departure comes amid growing speculation linking City manager Guardiola with a shock move to Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese coach addressed the rumours directly during an interview with Sport TV.
- AFP
Jesus explains his stance on Guardiola and Ronaldo
Asked whether he would feel proud if Guardiola succeeded him at Al-Nassr, Jesus dismissed the suggestion and insisted the feeling should be the other way around. Jesus also explained why he decided against extending his stay despite delivering domestic success.
“Pride [for being replaced by Guardiola]? No... why? He's the one who should be proud to replace me, not me for him," Jesus said.
"When I accepted this challenge, when Cristiano Ronaldo and [Jose] Semedo invited me, I knew it would be the most difficult challenge of my coaching career. To win this championship, we had to be much better than our opponents. As I told Cris: 'I'll help you become champion and then I'll go on with my life'."
Ronaldo's big role in the arrival of Jesus
Jesus also revealed Ronaldo played a decisive role in convincing him to join Al-Nassr. He claimed that he only agreed to a one-year contract because of the physical and mental demands of coaching in Saudi Arabia.
He said: "When I spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo, initially they invited me to sign a two-year contract, but I only wanted to do one year. That's what I always do at the clubs I'm at. It was a very tough championship, you have to make decisions, often putting your body on the line, and it's very tiring. It was a wonderful year, I have to enjoy it somewhere else.
"He has a very great passion for football. I told him: 'I only accept this project because of you, otherwise I wouldn't come. We're going to win both and you're going to leave here with a title.' That's what happened."
- Getty Images Sport
Jesus weighs up next move after Saudi success
Jesus is now expected to decide on his next job in the coming weeks after ending his spell at Al-Nassr on a high. Interest from Turkey appears serious, with Fenerbahce, the team he coached from 2022 to 2023, among the clubs linked to the experienced coach.
Meanwhile, speculation over Guardiola’s future is likely to continue following Jesus’ comments, with the Catalan boss expected to leave his post at City after the season ends.