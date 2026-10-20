Midfield war! Pedri and Vitinha set for epic ball battle as PSG clash with firing Barca

Paris Saint-Germain host FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League, with both sides entering the fixture in remarkable form. European champions PSG remain unbeaten in 12 continental matches, while Hansi Flick's Barcelona ride an 11-game winning streak across all competitions with 48 goals scored.

Midfield engine rooms Vitinha and Pedri both spoke to the media ahead of the match, identifying control of the ball as the deciding element.

With both teams committed to aggressive pressing and fluid passing, the Parc des Princes sets the stage for a compelling tactical contest.