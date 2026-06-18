'It's not right!' - Paul Scholes admits Cristiano Ronaldo is a 'problem' for Portugal & claims ex-Man Utd team-mate will be 'so pissed off' about Lionel Messi's World Cup hat-trick

Ronaldo’s sixth World Cup campaign got off to a stuttering start in Houston as Portugal were held by a resilient DR Congo side. Despite Joao Neves giving Portugal an early lead, Roberto Martinez’s men were pegged back by a Yoane Wissa equaliser and failed to find a winner, leaving five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo at the centre of an intense tactical debate.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes was blunt in his assessment of the 41-year-old’s impact. "I think it’s difficult for the manager," Scholes admitted. "I did a Stick to Football with Roberto Martinez, and I asked him off-camera. I said, 'Is he a problem for you?', because I feel he is a little bit of a problem. At 41 years of age… I think there’s only one position on the pitch at 41 years of age where you should be starting a game, and that’s goalkeeper, for me."



