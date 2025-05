This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ansu Fati's Barcelona escape route? Former wonderkid closing in on loan-to-buy exit A. Fati Barcelona Transfers Monaco Ligue 1 LaLiga Ansu Fati is all set to exit Barcelona this summer as AS Monaco are closing in on securing his transfer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Fati set to leave Barcelona

AS Monaco close to signing the winger

Ligue 1 side want a loan move with an option to buy Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga ATH BAR Match preview