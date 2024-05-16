Patrick Maswanganyi snubbed by Kaizer Chiefs star! Mamelodi Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams 'has done more than enough' to win PSL Player of the Season award
Amakhosi player believes his Bafana Bafana teammate has performed better than all players in the league and he deserves to be honoured.
- Bvuma tips Williams to win Player of the Season award
- Sundowns keeper has been exceptional this season
- Maswanganyi has been tipped by some to win award