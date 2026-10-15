Pastorello, Palmisani’s agent: “Juventus are interested, but everyone likes him”

Federico Pastorello, agent to Lorenzo Palmisani among others, discussed the Frosinone goalkeeper, born in 2004, in an interview with TMW .





"Are Juventus interested in Palmisani? There has certainly been a lot of movement among goalkeepers this year. Having won the Serie B title as a key figure, he attracted interest from several clubs, including some abroad," Pastorello explained. "There were negotiations. But it was still too early and perhaps there was not enough conviction; the demands were also fairly high. We, too, were happy to stay. In fact, I want to thank Frosinone publicly for recognising the young man's progress."







