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Christian Guinin

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Out of the question for Vincent Kompany and Bayern Munich: PSG faces trouble before the Champions League showdown

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V. Kompany

Tensions are rising between FC Bayern and PSG ahead of Wednesday's semi-final second leg. The first flash point? The hotel for the visiting Parisians.

PSG must find a new team hotel ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg against FC Bayern Munich. As reported by Bild and L'Equipe, the French champions had initially planned to stay at the four-star 'Infinity' hotel in the Munich suburb of Unterschleißheim.

  • However, ahead of Wednesday evening's Champions League clash, the German record champions had already taken up residence there, forcing the Parisians to seek alternative accommodation. The 'Infinity', located just a 15-minute drive (around 20 kilometres) from Munich's Allianz Arena, is the perfect place to stay for a quick journey to the stadium.

    The FC Bayern have stayed at the 'Infinity' on numerous occasions in the past; it is their preferred base on the day of home matches. At the press conference before the Heidenheim game, manager Vincent Kompany and sporting director Christoph Freund made it clear that they did not want to give up their familiar surroundings. "This is our city! We're at the Infinity," Kompany stated. Freund echoed that sentiment: "We're not giving up our home hotel! This is our home game and our city!"

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    PSG celebrated their Champions League triumph at 'Infinity'.

    Nevertheless, PSG also has positive memories of the hotel. Last year, when the Champions League final was held in Munich, UEFA allocated the hotel to the French side as their accommodation. Ultimately, Luis Enrique's team won the final against Inter Milan by a convincing 5–0 (2–0) margin.

    According to Bild, PSG will now stay at the 'Andaz' design hotel at Schwabinger Tor. Situated close to the A9 motorway, it also provides quick access to the Munich Arena. Upon landing on Tuesday, the Parisians will head straight to their five-star base before a press conference and final training session at the stadium.

    The Hilton at Tucherpark—a favourite with top clubs and PSG's base as recently as March 2023—is closed for renovations.

  • FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club's upcoming matches.

    DateMatchCompetition
    Wednesday, 6 MayFC Bayern vs. Paris Saint-GermainChampions League
    Saturday, 9 MayVfL Wolfsburg v FC BayernBundesliga
    Saturday, 16 MayFC Bayern - 1. FC KölnBundesliga
    Saturday, 23 MayFC Bayern - VfB StuttgartDFB Cup

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