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Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
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Out-of-the-box solutions: Mourinho plans to change the positions of four players

Originals
LaLiga
Real Madrid
J. Mourinho
A. Guler
T. Alexander-Arnold
A. Tchouameni
F. Valverde
Spain

The Portuguese coach wants to make the most of the versatility of Real Madrid's players.

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho is still tinkering with his line-up, looking to squeeze everything he can out of the squad.

According to Defensa Central, Mourinho is testing just how much more his starting XI can give him, particularly with so many of his players capable of filling multiple roles.

Four names stand out: Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arda Guler. All of them could be asked to switch positions.

Against Villarreal, with the game still goalless, Mourinho shifted Valverde to right-back. The idea was to add attacking punch without weakening the back line. It worked. Valverde made the only goal of the match with a decisive pass to Diomande.

With those options in mind, Mourinho has not ruled out moving a number of players who can handle different jobs.

He may well reach for them in the coming weeks, whether absences force his hand or he simply needs something different to lift the group's performance.

  • Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    The option of playing Arnold in midfield

    Valverde played at right-back for the second half against Villarreal, a move designed to give the side more attacking depth down that flank. It's one of the options open to Mourinho, who can also push Arnold into midfield. He tried that against Inter Milan. It didn't work.

    Different circumstances, though, and the Englishman could offer plenty in the middle of the park. When Real Madrid come up against sides who sit deep behind a defensive block and hand them the ball, Trent becomes a potentially decisive figure.

    His value is in the distribution and the creation, especially alongside someone like Tchouameni who can handle the defensive side of things. Set him up that way and Madrid may find the gaps in opposition defences, then prise them open.

  • Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Tchouaméni an additional option for Mourinho in central defence

    Real Madrid are dealing with the injuries of Eder Militao and Raul Asencio, while Ibrahima Konate has only just returned to fitness. On top of that, Antonio Rudiger's physical condition no longer allows him to rack up a large number of consecutive minutes.

    That leaves coach Mourinho hunting for a partner to slot in alongside Dean Huijsen at the heart of the defence.

    Tchouameni looks to be the answer. The coach has watched him operate in that position in previous seasons.

    Mourinho reckons the Frenchman can give the back line plenty of stability, and he would rather turn to him than call upon one of the club's academy players, particularly given the experience Tchouameni has already banked at centre-back.

  • Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Güler could move into a deeper role on the pitch

    Arda Guler has previously played as a playmaker, on the right wing, and also alongside the defensive holding midfielder.

    Mourinho noticed that the Turkish player can offer a great deal when he moves into the middle of the pitch.

    Jude Bellingham's role is one in which Guler could shine even brighter, given his knack for the decisive pass and his eye for creating chances for team-mates.

    The England man brings plenty to the side, and Mourinho has no intention of dropping him from the starting line-up.

    Even so, the Portuguese coach has options. He could start Guler in certain matches, or hand him the freedom to drift off the right flank and into the middle.

    Valverde stands to gain from that switch, slotting in at right-back and pushing on down that flank. The team keeps its balance and the attacking duties get shared out differently.

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