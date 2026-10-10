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Genoa CFC v Frosinone Calcio - Serie AGetty Images Sport
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Osmajic is a fury, Genoa beat Fiorentina 2-1: first win for De Rossi

Genoa vs Fiorentina
Genoa
Fiorentina
Serie A

Follow the sixth Serie A matchday LIVE with us.

Serie A, matchday six

Genoa 2-1 Fiorentina

Scorers: 8' Osmajic (G), 15' Messias (G), 73' Vasquez own goal (F).


After a three-week international break, Serie A returned with the sixth matchday at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, where at 3pm Daniele De Rossi's Genoa picked up their first league win with a 2-1 victory over Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina. Osmajic, in blistering form, opened the scoring for his third league goal of the season before setting up Messias, while Vasquez's own goal pulled one back for Fiorentina. The Ligurians move level with La Viola in the table, with Fiorentina now beaten four times this season.


  • The goals and key moments

    83' - Ndour hits the post! The Fiorentina midfielder unleashes a superb right-footed strike from outside the box, only to see it crash against the upright to Bijlow's left.


    73' - Fiorentina pull one back, Vasquez own goal! Jimenez swings in a cross from the right and the Mexican turns it into his own net, making it 2-1 to Fiorentina.


    22' - Genoa go close to a third! El Shaarawy strikes the free-kick and De Gea pulls off a miraculous save.


    15' - Genoa double their lead, Messias!Osmajic bursts away down the right and whips in a cross. Ranieri misses it and the Brazilian slots home from the middle of the area to make it two.


    8' - Genoa break the deadlock, Osmajic!Ellertsson shoots from the left and De Gea saves, but the ball drops to the Montenegrin, who thunders it in under the bar for his third goal of the league season.

  • The match report

    Genoa 2-1 Fiorentina

    Scorers: Osmajic 8' (G), Messias 15' (G), Vasquez 713' (F)

    GENOA (3-5-2): Bijlow; Ehizibue (Puczka from 82'), Otoa (Marcandalli from 66'), Ostigard, Vasquez; Ellertsson (Sabelli from 80'), Frendrup, Traoré, El Shaarawy (Wiafe from 57'); Messias (Vitinha from 57'), Osmajic. Manager: De Rossi

    FIORENTINA (4-3-2-1): De Gea; Jimenez (Dodò from 81'), Dragusin, Ranieri (Viery from 46'), Valdepenas; Fagioli, Oulai (Njie from 46'), Ndour; Mastantuono, Gnonto (Pedro Goncalves from 81'); Beto (Pellegrino from 65'). Manager: Vanoli

    Booked: Ranieri (F), Oulai (F), Viery (F), Traoré (G), Vasquez (G), Wiafe (G)

    Sent off: -

    Assists: Osmajic (G)

    Referee: Maresca

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