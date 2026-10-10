Serie A, matchday six
Genoa 2-1 Fiorentina
Scorers: 8' Osmajic (G), 15' Messias (G), 73' Vasquez own goal (F).
After a three-week international break, Serie A returned with the sixth matchday at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, where at 3pm Daniele De Rossi's Genoa picked up their first league win with a 2-1 victory over Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina. Osmajic, in blistering form, opened the scoring for his third league goal of the season before setting up Messias, while Vasquez's own goal pulled one back for Fiorentina. The Ligurians move level with La Viola in the table, with Fiorentina now beaten four times this season.