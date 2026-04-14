Sky previously reported that FC Bayern Munich—who, according to persistent rumours, are also interested in Schlotterbeck—are not among the clubs exempt from the defender’s release clause this summer.

Last Friday, Schlotterbeck extended his contract, which was originally due to run until 2027, by a further four years to 2031. However, the 26-year-old is said to have secured an exit clause that can be activated as early as after the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The centre-back evidently aims to impress with the German national team at the tournament and secure a move to a top-tier club this summer.

Both Liverpool and Madrid could find themselves short of options at the back this summer. At Anfield, Ibrahima Konate has yet to sign an extension on his expiring contract, while Virgil van Dijk, now 34, is approaching the twilight of his career. At Real Madrid, Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba are also in the final year of their deals, and the club appears set to let the Austrian leave. Eder Militao’s injury history has raised further doubts, though the club does have young centre-backs Dean Huijsen and Raul Aeencio waiting in the wings.