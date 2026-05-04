Momentum is building. Munich has secured the future of women's football in the city by acquiring the Unterhaching stadium. Once refurbished, the venue will host matches and training sessions. Substantial investment is poised to propel the Women's Bundesliga forward.

"Between 700 and 800 million euros over the next eight years" is the investment target cited by Katharina Kiel, president of the newly formed FBL league association, in kicker. After talks with the German Football Association (DFB) broke down, the restructuring strategy is now looking to England for inspiration.

More and more top players are moving to the Women's Super League, and Bayern's midfield dynamo Georgia Stanway is also said to be drawn back to her homeland. "As in men's football, the millions and billions from investors there are not sustainable, but they do distort competition. I am convinced that we will find a response to this," said Kiel.

For Gwinn and her team-mates, such long-term visions offered little comfort on this bitter evening at Camp Nou; the missed chance to reach the final for the first time after the 1-1 draw in the first leg was painful. "We felt we were in it," lamented the DFB captain. Disallowing Pernille Harder's 90th-minute equaliser, 3-4, after a VAR review for foul play only deepened the frustration: "That's how you kill the game."

Bayern can still take heart from their late, spirited fightback in the DFB-Pokal final and will chase a domestic double against long-time rivals VfL Wolfsburg on 14 May (4:00 pm, ZDF and Sky) in Cologne before renewing their bid for European glory.