67' - Torino double their lead as Kulenovic punishes Okoye's disaster! Vlasic crosses from the right side of the attacking third. Udinese goalkeeper Okoye rushes out inexplicably and collides with Bertola. The ball ricochets to the Croatian, who slots into the empty net to make it 2-1.





43' - Ekkelenkamp equalises for Udinese! After Solet starts the move, Ebosse receives the ball and finds the former Ajax player. His first shot is blocked, but his second, a low left-footed drive, leaves a slow Perri with no chance. It's 1-1.





37' - Braganca breaks the deadlock for Torino! A free-kick from the left finds Che Adams, whose acrobatic effort on the turn hits the post. The Portuguese player reacts quickest to the rebound and prods home his first Serie A goal to put Torino ahead.