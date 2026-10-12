Serie A, matchday 6
Torino-Udinese 2-1
Scorers: 37' Braganca (T), 43' Ekkelenkamp (U), 67' Kulenovic (T)
At the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, at 8.45pm,Torino faced Udinese in the late fixture that closed the sixth round of Serie A. Ignazio Abate's Torino edged it 2-1. Braganca opened the scoring, Ekkelenkamp equalised and Kulenovic struck after Okoye made a glaring error, coming out and colliding with Bertola. Torino have seven points from two wins, one draw and three defeats. Kosta Runjaic's Udinese have lost four in a row after an encouraging start. David Alaaba made his debut for the visitors, but it ended in defeat.