NYCFC reportedly interested in USMNT star Christian Pulisic, Milan insist he is not for sale

The MLS side has been linked with a number of high-profile signings in recent months. They are set to move into a new stadium in 2027, and there has been talk that a new ground in Queens might come with a superstar signing. The City-group club went heavy on the superstars in their earlier days, bringing in Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo, and David Villa. However, they have since gone for a more team-based approach to roster building.

Pulisic's potential signing, as reported by The Athletic, would be a major boost for Etihad Park.