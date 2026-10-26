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Kansas City CurrentGetty Images
Celia Balf

NWSL Power Rankings: Decision Day drama! Playoff spot up for grabs and Shield yet to be clinched heading into final weekend

Analysis
NWSL
Gotham FC
San Diego Wave FC
Kansas City Current
Originals

No Shield was clinched and no final playoff spot was claimed, as the NWSL season will all come down to Decision Day to determine who's occupying all eight spots in the post-season.

It all comes down to Decision Day to determine the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Shield and final playoff positions. Decision Day is on Sunday, November 1 and all 16 NWSL clubs will be competing.

After one of the final weekends of NWSL action, there were several spots up for grabs in the playoff race. Angel City and Kansas City put on a show just when it mattered most, with the LA-based club defeating Bay FC, 2-0, to extend their unbeaten run to nine games. The Current also are peaking at just the right time, and defeated the Washington Spirit, 2-1, on their home turf to spring to fourth place in the league standings, their highest spot since the first week of NWSL action.

Gotham FC were positioned to claim the Shield, but due to results elsewhere across the league, they will have to wait until Decision Day, where either a win or draw against the Utah Royals will hand them the Shield. Utah on the other hand, sealed their first-ever post-season berth after a 0-0 draw against Seattle Reign FC.

San Diego Wave could have made things harder for Gotham in the Shield race, but played to a 2-2 draw against the Boston Legacy. While they could still claim the Shield, it would need a Gotham loss and a better goal difference. The craziest game had to be Denver Summit's 6-1 stomping over Racing Louisville, led by a brace from Natasha Flint. Denver could still very well see their way into the playoffs, and have a league-leading 53 goals in their inaugural season.

It was another weekend of moves, exciting goals, and upsets, and GOAL ranks all 16 teams ahead of Decision Day...

  • Racing LouisvilleGetty Images

    16Racing Louisville

    Prior ranking: 15

    Result: Lost 6-1 vs. Denver Summit

    Ramifications: Racing Louisville aren't going to get a run at playoffs, and were completely outplayed, outscored, and out-hustled against Denver Summit over the weekend. Racing conceded six goals, and picked up their 19th loss of the season.

  • Chicago StarsGetty Images

    15Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: 16

    Result: Lost 3-1 vs. Houston Dash

    Ramifications: The Chicago Stars were knocked out of playoff contention in Matchweek 21, so all of these games have just been...part of the process? The Stars dropped three points to the Houston Dash, their fifth-straight loss this season.

  • Bay FCGetty Images

    14Bay FC

    Prior ranking: 14

    Result: Lost 2-0 vs. Angel City

    Ramifications: Bay FC have a strong foundation, but have struggled to get results when it really matters. Bay FC dropped three points to Angel City, and despite some good defensive moments, were outshot 15 to five.


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  • Orlando PrideGetty Images

    13Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: 11

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs. Gotham FC

    Ramifications: The Orlando Pride dropped three points against Gotham in Orlando, and it's been clear, but is now adbundantly clear, how much they miss Barbra Banda in the attack. Solai Washington did her thing and scored the Pride's lone goal.

  • Houston DashGetty Images

    12Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: 13

    Result: Won 3-1 vs. Chicago Stars

    Ramifications: Houston managed to put three past Chicago, which was good for their morale, but doesn't do much of anything for their postseason hopes. The Dash are out of playoff contention, but can feel decent about scoring three goals.

  • Boston LegacyGetty Images

    11Boston Legacy

    Prior ranking: 12

    Result: 2-2 Draw vs. San Diego Wave

    Ramifications: For a team that is out of playoffs, they sure know how to compete with the league-leaders. Boston played San Diego Wave hard, and managed to squeeze out a point in the match. Boston have gotten better each game this season, which provide high hopes for next year.

  • North Carolina CourageScoreplay

    10North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: 4

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs. Portland Thorns

    Ramifications: It's confusing that the North Carolina Courage can have a player like Ashley Sanchez, who's scored 20 goals this season, yet are still not guaranteed a postseason berth. The Courage fell, 1-0, to Portland, and Sanchez, who had the Courage's two chances on goal, couldn't convert. The Courage still could enter the playoffs, but it will come down to Decision Day.

  • Utah RoyalsScoreplay

    9Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: 8

    Result: 0-0 Draw vs. Seattle Reign

    Ramifications: Even though Utah didn't claim three points over Reign FC, they still punched their first-ever berth to the NWSL playoffs with the draw. Utah currently sit in sixth place in the league standings with 47 points, tied with Portland.

  • Denver Summit FCGetty Images

    8Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: 10

    Result: Won 6-1 vs. Racing Louisville

    Ramifications: Denver Summit have the most goals across all the teams in the NWSL, and they showed why over the weekend putting six past Racing Louisville. While Flint scored two, four other Summit players contributed in the win. Denver are still in the running for a playoff spot and it will come down to Decision Day.

  • Portland ThornsGetty Images

    7Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: 6

    Result: Won 1-0 vs. North Carolina Courage

    Ramifications: The Thorns are into the playoffs with a dominant 1-0 win over the Courage. The Thorns have had a challenging season with injuries and a current red card suspension to Sophia Wilson, but are getting results when it matters and Marie Müller's beauty of a strike was the difference maker. The Thorns next face the Houston Dash on Sunday.

  • Seattle Reign FCScoreplay

    6Seattle Reign

    Prior ranking: 5

    Result: 0-0 Draw vs. Utah Royals

    Ramifications: The Seattle Reign played to a 0-0 draw with Utah, and that result keep them in the final spot in the playoff race. The Reign are battling with North Carolina and Denver for the final playoff spot, and will face Orlando on Decision Day for either the final position in the post season or a better next luck year card.

  • Kansas City CurrentGetty Images

    5Kansas City Current

    Prior ranking: 9

    Result: Won 2-1 vs. Washington Spirit

    Ramifications: The Kansas City Current put on a strong performance against a Spirit side that still were in the running for the coveted Shield. The Current showed up and showed off, though, thanks to a Lo'eau LaBonta strike and Vanessa DiBernardo's finish just minutes later. Croix Bethune also set a new record for most assists in a single season (11).

  • Washington SpiritGetty Images

    4Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: 3

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs. Kansas City Current

    Ramifications: The Washington Spirit are officially out of the race for the Shield, after dropping three points to the Current. It was a physical match, and the Spirit were caught chasing for much of it. Clara Luvanga scored the Spirit's only goal of the game and that was the game's first goal, too, in just the 12th minute.

  • Angel City FCGetty Images

    3Angel City

    Prior ranking: 7

    Result: Won 2-0 vs. Bay FC

    Ramifications: Angel City are cruising, chalking up their fifth straight and are officially through to playoffs. Gisele Thompson scored a banger and Riley Tiernan sealed the deal for Angel City to pick up three points against Bay FC.

  • San Diego WaveGetty Images

    2San Diego Wave

    Prior ranking: 1

    Result: 2-2 Draw vs. Boston Legacy

    Ramifications: San Diego Wave can still technically win the Shield, and like just about everything else, it will all come down to Decision Day. The Wave played to a 2-2 draw against Boston and were under a lot of pressure defensively most of the game. Despite getting scored on first, Gia Corely responded for the Wave to tie things up just after halftime.

  • Gotham FCGetty Images

    1Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: 2

    Result: Won 2-1 vs. Orlando Pride

    Ramifications: Gotham FC were close to winning the Shield, but now have to wait until next Sunday's match against Utah. Gotham still got the job done against Orlando, despite it being a relatively shaky match for the New York/New Jersey side. Midge Purce and Tierna Davidson scored Gotham's two goals in the three points.