Now Vicario is indispensable for Juventus, while waiting for Palmisani

Vicario's role now carries even more weight, with the goalkeeper the only Juventus player in Roberto Mancini's Italy call-ups. His standing within Luciano Spalletti's squad has grown too. In all likelihood, the Friulian born in 1996 will play more matches than he would have done had Grabara been available. Up to today, Vicario has played 5 matches (all in the league, conceding 4 goals), while Grabara played in the Europa League opener against NEC Nijmegen (a match Juventus won 5-0, with an assist from the Polish goalkeeper for Nico Gonzalez).





After a strong start to his Juventus adventure, especially with two decisive saves in the win against Parma, Vicario must be at 100% fitness. He looks to be, too, after a 2025-26 season affected by an inguinal hernia problem, followed by surgery, which hit the second part of last season and kept him out from March to June.



