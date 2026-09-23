Almost everything now rests on the shoulders of Guglielmo Vicario. The burden on the Juventus goalkeeper, already heavy when the transfer window closed, has grown exponentially after Kamil Grabara's serious injury, which ended his season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee. Having the first-choice goalkeeper of a major national side like Poland as your deputy is one thing. Having a free agent as your first backup is quite another, most likely the Brazilian Neto, who should return to Juventus after his spell there between 2015 and 2017.
Now Vicario is indispensable for Juventus, while waiting for Palmisani
Vicario becomes more important
Vicario's role now carries even more weight, with the goalkeeper the only Juventus player in Roberto Mancini's Italy call-ups. His standing within Luciano Spalletti's squad has grown too. In all likelihood, the Friulian born in 1996 will play more matches than he would have done had Grabara been available. Up to today, Vicario has played 5 matches (all in the league, conceding 4 goals), while Grabara played in the Europa League opener against NEC Nijmegen (a match Juventus won 5-0, with an assist from the Polish goalkeeper for Nico Gonzalez).
After a strong start to his Juventus adventure, especially with two decisive saves in the win against Parma, Vicario must be at 100% fitness. He looks to be, too, after a 2025-26 season affected by an inguinal hernia problem, followed by surgery, which hit the second part of last season and kept him out from March to June.
A future to conquer
Vicario must also earn confirmation for next season over the coming months, something both Juventus and the player want, but which today cannot be taken for granted. Here are the terms of the agreement that brought Vicario to Continassa: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announce that they have reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur FC for the temporary acquisition, free of charge, until 30 June 2027, of the rights to the sporting performances of the player Guglielmo Vicario.
The agreement also provides Juventus with the option to acquire definitively the rights to the sporting performances of the player. The agreed fee for the possible permanent acquisition is €8 million; this fee may be increased, during the term of the player's sporting performance contract, by an amount not exceeding €2 million, upon the achievement of certain objectives".
Juventus look around
Meanwhile, with one eye on the future, Juventus are also starting to explore other options, with the most significant leading to Lorenzo Palmisani, born in 2004, of Frosinone and already on Juventus's radar, with a deal in mind similar to the one that took Federico Gatti from the Ciociaria club to Juventus: a permanent signing in January, a loan back to Frosinone until June, and a move to Juventus in the summer.
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