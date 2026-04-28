No sign of key Arsenal defender in training amid fears he'll miss crunch Atletico Madrid Champions League clash

Despite the concerns, there was positive news as Eberechi Eze appeared to avoid a serious setback after his match-winning strike against Newcastle. Gabriel Martinelli and Riccardo Calafiori were also spotted training with the group, providing much-needed depth. Martinelli’s participation is a relief after he was seen holding his hamstring last weekend, while Calafiori has recovered from a knock sustained in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Mikel Merino remains absent as he continues to work his way back from a foot injury, though there is hope he could feature before the campaign ends.