'No regrets' - Zinedine Zidane breaks his silence on the Marco Materazzi headbutt ahead of France vs Italy

Zidane faced questions about his final match as a player during a Thursday press conference. He was sent off in extra time of the 2006 World Cup final for headbutting Materazzi in the chest.

Ahead of France's UEFA Nations League tie with Italy, Zidane clarified his feelings about the red card that defined his playing exit. France have won their opening two fixtures 1-0 away from home, making Friday an anticipated homecoming for the recently appointed manager.