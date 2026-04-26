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No match for a determined Mainz side: Vincent Kompany’s ‘youth project’ suffers its first real setback at Bayern Munich

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Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich
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FC Bayern Munich produced a remarkable second-half fightback on matchday 31, turning a 0–3 half-time deficit against 1. FSV Mainz 05 into a 4–3 victory. Kompany’s bold young side suffered its first major setback, yet the supposedly doomed hosts refused to surrender.

Ahead of Tuesday’s crucial Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany used the match against Mainz 05 to experiment, handing an 18-year-old his first-team debut before turning to his star-studded bench to secure the win.

Key takeaways from Bayern’s win against Mainz.

  • Bayern Munich secure a win over Mainz as Kompany's youthful lineup strategy misfires for the first time.

    Saturday’s game fell just short of the record. To match FC Schalke 04’s 1980/81 mark, youngster Bastian Assomo would have had to make his Bundesliga debut as a substitute against Mainz. That campaign saw eleven teenagers make their Bundesliga debuts for the Royal Blues, whereas the current champions have managed only ten.

    With three Bundesliga matches remaining—against Heidenheim, Wolfsburg and Cologne—the club still has a chance to match or even surpass that figure. What is clear is that, among Bayern coaches over the past 20 years, Kompany is the most eager to give young talents a chance to prove themselves in the first team.

    On Saturday he handed midfielder Bara Sapokol his first senior start. The 18-year-old Senegalese had already made his first-team debut two weeks earlier, coming off the bench in the 5-0 win at FC St. Pauli. He then logged a few more minutes in the title-clinching match against VfB Stuttgart before being handed his first start in Mainz.

    He had “earned” this privilege, Kompany emphasised before kick-off, stressing that a first-team spot is never a “gift”. You need real maturity to play in a game like this. It’s a big test for Sapoko, but for the other lads too. At some point, you have to go through it. You have to be there. Eventually, the right moment comes to bring them along.”

    The move had been expected, given Bayern’s high regard for the teenager—Kompany is said to be a particular admirer—and his rapid integration into the first-team setup. “You could see he’s got incredible talent and is a great lad. He’s really grateful. He did a brilliant job today,” enthused Leon Goretzka after the St. Pauli match.

    Against Mainz 05 his talent flickered through again, yet fortune was not on his side. Partnered by Aleksandar Pavlovic, the 18-year-old struggled against Mainz’s pressing trio of Paul Nebel, Nadiem Amiri and Kaishu Sano, and looked overrun whenever the visitors countered quickly. It was therefore no surprise that the Senegalese teenager looked exposed in the build-up to two of the goals. For the second, he lost the ball in possession and then failed to win the tackle; for the third, a simple feint by Amiri on the edge of the box sent him tumbling to the turf.

    One poor performance, especially against a well-drilled opponent, is not reason enough to question his long-term potential. At the same time, Kompany’s “Youth Research” approach suffered its first real setback: only after Sapoko’s 77th-minute substitution did Bayern’s build-up play become clearer, better structured and, thanks to two late goals, ultimately more productive.

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-ATALANTA-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    Bayern Munich’s win over Mainz proves that a goal-scorer truly has the edge.

    Nicolas Jackson has largely avoided the spotlight in recent weeks. Despite Bayern’s sporadic offensive struggles caused by the temporary absences of Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry, Tom Bischof and Harry Kane, the Colombian has stayed under the radar in media coverage.

    Yet there have been several opportunities to spotlight his progress, because the 24-year-old has recently delivered a series of strong performances. In the final, largely meaningless Bundesliga matches that had been won weeks ago, Jackson proved a reliable, consistent goalscorer, netting two goals and providing an assist over the 180 minutes against St. Pauli and Stuttgart.

    He started in Mainz as well, struggled to make an impact during a quiet first half, yet still set the tone after the break with a clinical first-time finish. His understanding with substitutes Michael Olise, Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala also looked sharp.

    The narrative that he is one of Bayern’s recent “flops” does not hold up under scrutiny. Across 29 matches, he has contributed 10 goals and 4 assists; at 1,151 minutes played, that works out to a goal every 115 minutes—or a goal contribution every 82—while operating primarily as Kane’s backup.

    The quality of his finishes has also improved: earlier in the campaign he tended to strike only after Bayern were three or four goals to the good, yet he is now delivering decisive moments. Against Mainz he ignited the comeback, and a week earlier he netted the crucial 2-1 against VfB during a scrappy phase.

    Yet a number of outlets are already treating his summer exit as a done deal. The €65m buy-out clause is now impossible to trigger, since he has not reached the required 40 starts, and his future at parent club Chelsea appears unlikely. Rather than assuming his exit is done deal, Bayern could negotiate a lower fee—especially since Kompany is a vocal advocate of his talent.

  • FC Bayern MünchenGetty Images

    Bayern Munich's victory over Mainz: The attacking axis is red-hot.

    With Serge Gnabry sidelined for the long term, Bayern’s starting attack is all but decided for the remaining Champions League and DFB-Pokal fixtures. Harry Kane leads the line, while Luis Díaz and Michael Olise occupy the wings. In the No. 10 role recently held by Gnabry, Jamal Musiala is now the likely choice.

    The 23-year-old is finding his rhythm again after recovering from a fibula fracture suffered at last summer’s Club World Cup, and he is edging closer to full sharpness. That timing suits Bayern perfectly, given their thin squad options. With Lennart Karl and Tom Bischof also sidelined, only Nicolas Jackson and Raphael Guerreiro remain as established back-ups.

    That makes seamless interplay on the pitch all the more important. That fluidity was on display against Mainz. After entering as substitutes, Olise, Kane and Musiala sliced through the Mainz rearguard with clever one-twos, sharp feints and incisive runs, turning a 0-3 halftime deficit into a 4-3 win.

    That performance could serve as the ideal dress rehearsal for the looming clash with PSG. Although the French capital club operates at a far higher level than Mainz, the sharp interplay of the Bayern trio will still give the Parisians plenty to ponder.

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  • FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club’s upcoming matches.

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    Tuesday, 28 April

    Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Bayern

    Champions League

    Saturday 2 May

    Bundesliga

    Bundesliga

    Wednesday, 6 May

    FC Bayern vs. Paris Saint-Germain

    Champions League

Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB