No Italy and zero appearances, how Palestra is getting on at Chelsea

Back at Atalanta after a year on loan at Cagliari, Palestra spent more than a month as Inter's top target in the transfer window, with the club never hiding the talks or their admiration for him.

In the end, though, Chelsea moved late with a huge improved offer and secured the 2005-born player for a total fee of €60 million including bonuses and a six-year contract worth €5 million net per season.