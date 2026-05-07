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'No chance' Harry Kane returns to Premier League despite 'devastating' Champions League exit with Bayern Munich, says ex-Premier League star
Agbonlahor rules out Kane Premier League return
Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, Agbonlahor was adamant that Kane’s future lies away from England. When asked if a Premier League return could be on the cards, he questioned, "Why? Look at what he's doing at Bayern Munich; there's no chance he comes back to the Premier League now. He might not retire in Germany; he could go to Saudi or the States, maybe. But at the moment, he's enjoying his football, and the fans love him. Why would you leave?"
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Ballon d'Or hopes hanging by a thread
The semi-final exit does more than just deny Kane a trophy; it significantly dents his hopes of individual glory. Having netted a staggering 55 goals in all competitions this season, the former Tottenham man was a frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or, but Bayern's defeat to PSG has handed the initiative to rivals like 2025 winner Ousmane Dembele and Declan Rice.
Agbonlahor believes the individual accolades will be on Kane's mind. "I think he will be [thinking about losing out on the Ballon d'Or]; he's that sort of player," he stated. "The season that he's had... I looked at his face after the game, and you could tell he was devastated not to get through to the final, but also, that part of it will be in his mind. If he'd won the Champions League, the season he's had, the amount of goals he's scored, going to the World Cup and doing well, it would have been his."
England World Cup opportunity
While the Champions League dream is over for another year, the upcoming World Cup offers a final path to the Ballon d'Or. Both Agbonlahor and German football expert Raphael Honigstein agree that Kane’s hopes for the award now rest entirely on his performances with Thomas Tuchel's England squad this summer.
Honigstein added on talkSPORT: "The Ballon d'Or will elude him unless he wins with England. But I'm not sure he is the type of striker to think about that; there are so many more selfish strikers out there. He's not that type of guy; he wanted to win the trophy for Bayern and for himself, and I think that's why he was disappointed."
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Committed to the Bayern project
Dismissing any talk of a transfer away from Bayern for Kane, Honigstein concluded: "His immediate future is committed to Bayern. Next season and the seasons beyond, if Bayern can renew his contract, he'll be there."
Since joining Bayern in 2023, Kane has racked up an incredible 140 goals and 33 assists in 144 appearances across all competitions, underlining his status as one of the game's most clinical finishers. His time in Bavaria has already yielded two Bundesliga titles and one DFL-Supercup crown, with more silverware still within reach. He will have the chance to add the DFB-Pokal to his collection on May 23 when Bayern face Stuttgart in the final.