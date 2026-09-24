Nike cancel planned London photoshoot with Karim Benzema over concerns regarding his controversial past

Nike cancelled a scheduled filming session for a campaign advert featuring Benzema on Wednesday night. According to a report from The Athletic, the sportswear company decided that Benzema did not align with their brand values. The filming was scheduled to take place in London on Thursday, focusing on a collaboration between Nike and Corteiz.

The brand had agreed to provide a €75,000 product allowance and travel arrangements. However, Nike dug deeper into his history and pulled the plug. In a statement, Nike said: “This project does not reflect a wider relationship between the athlete and Nike. We regret that conversations got this far.”